Eve Light Switch features HomeKit control for $40 (Reg. $50)

- Aug. 16th 2020 11:47 am ET

$40
0

Amazon offers the Eve HomeKit Light Switch for $39.95 shipped. That’s down from the usual $50 price tag and the second-best offer we’ve tracked in 2020. The Eve Light Switch delivers access to HomeKit control thanks to Bluetooth connectivity and compatibility with Siri. It’s a great way to easily monitor and power on or off your existing lights throughout a space. Not to mention, you can use the app to create automatic schedules and save money along the way. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Make sure to hop over to our Green Deals guide for all of that latest price drops on energy-efficient tools, thermostats, and more. With fall weather on the horizon, now is a great time to transition from oil and gas to electric tools.

Eve HomeKit Light Switch features:

  • Convenient control: switch your lights on and off using Siri or with a quick tap on your iPhone
  • Set scenes: automatically control other homekit-enabled accessories
  • HomeKit-enabled: enjoy unparalleled ease of use and advanced security
  • Works with Siri: control your lights connected to Eve light switch with just your voice

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$40
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smart Home Deals

Best Smart Home Deals

The best in smart home deals and sales.
Eve

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp