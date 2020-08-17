Acer’s 27-inch 1440p Monitor drops to $200 after 33% discount, more from $113

B&H is currently offering the Acer 27-inch 1440p Monitor (CB271HU) for $199.99 shipped. Typically fetching $300, today’s offer is $10 below our previous mention, amounts to 33% in savings, and marks a new all-time low. This Acer 27-inch monitor upgrades your workstation or gaming rig with a 1440p panel, 4ms response time, and thin bezel design. Alongside its VESA mount capabilities, an included stand allows you to not only adjust the height, but also switch between horizontal and vertical layouts. There’s also DVI, HDMI, and DisplayPort inputs for pairing with your machine. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional monitor deals from $113.

Other notable monitor deals:

Acer 26-inch 1440p Monitor features:

The CB271HU bmidprx 27″ 16:9 IPS Monitor from Acer is built with an In-Plane Switching panel that provides you with vivid colors and wide 178° viewing angles. Specs-wise, it has a 2560 x 1440 WQHD resolution, a 350 cd/m² brightness rating, a 60 Hz refresh rate, a 4 ms response time, and supports up to 1.07 billion colors. Moreover, it’s equipped with multiple inputs including DVI, HDMI, and DisplayPort for compatibility with a variety of systems.

