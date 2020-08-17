Razer’s new Basilisk V2 Chroma Mouse drops to best price yet at $65 (Save 20%)

Amazon is currently offering the Razer Basilisk V2 Wired Gaming Mouse for $64.99 shipped. Down from its $80 going rate, today’s offer marks one of the first times we’ve seen it on sale and brings the price down to a new all-time low. Centered around an esports-grade 20,000 DPI optical sensor, Razer’s Basilisk v2 Mouse sports a corded form-factor alongside 11 programmable macro buttons for customizing your gameplay experience. In true Razer fashion, you’ll also find Chroma RGB lighting make an entrance as well. The included Speedflex cable is said to reduce drag from its wired design, offering wireless-like performance. Over 2,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating, and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Use your savings to pair the Basilisk V2 with a new mousepad from Razer while you’re upgrading the battlestation. Its Gigantus V2 delivers a high-density foam design with slick surface that’ll let you get the most out of the high-end optical sensor found above. It’ll only run you $10, and comes backed by a 4.7/5 star rating.

We’re also tracking quite a few additional Razer gaming peripherals on sale right now, as well. The BlackWidow Elite Chroma Keyboard has dropped to $100, saving you 42% off what it typically goes for. Plus, there are additional mice, keyboards, and more from $35.

Razer Basilisk V2 features:

With the Razer Basilisk V2 your victory has never been this tailor-made Armed with a cutting-edge 20 000 DPI optical sensor decide how you want to dominate with its 11 programmable buttons and customizable scroll wheel resistance—perfect for executing advanced macros and functions

