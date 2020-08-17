Anker deals start at $11 in today’s sale: HomeKit Cam $34, USB-C chargers, more

Anker is rolling into the week with a fresh batch of deals at Amazon, headlined by the eufy 2K Indoor Cam for $33.99. Regularly $40, this affordable security camera is down to the second-best price we’ve tracked at Amazon since it was released. The latest cameras from Anker offer HomeKit support, making them arguably the most affordable options to bring Siri to your security camera setup. You can count on 2K feeds for both models, while the pan & tilt variety brings motion tracking to the mix. You can learn more in our hands-on review, which largely falls in-line with customer ratings at Amazon.

While we’re on the subject of smartphone accessories, we still have a number of deals available from the weekend and even more offers rolling in this morning. Headlining thus far is the Jaybird Tarrah wireless earbuds at $70. You can save nearly 56% off the regular going rate and bring this popular pair of wireless earbuds home. With up to 14-hours of playback on a single charge, this is a stellar way to bring some tunes along with you on a run or workout this summer.

Anker eufy 2K Indoor Cam features:

Knows Who’s There: The on-device AI instantly determines whether a human or pet is present within the camera’s view.

The Key is in the Detail: View every event in up to 2K clarity so you see exactly what is happening inside your home.

Communicate From Your Camera: Speak in real-time to anyone who passes via the camera’s built-in two-way audio.

