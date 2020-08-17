Rare discounts on Apple TV from $129: Up to $30 off 4K models, more (Refurb)

Certified refurbished Apple TV models are now in-stock direct from Apple for the first time in a while with deals starting at $129. Free shipping is available for all. The entry-level 1080p 32GB model at $129 is $20 off while the 4K 64GB configuration is $169, which is a $30 savings. Both are the best we’ve tracked in 2020 from a trusted retailer.

Apple TV 4K delivers Ultra HD content with support for HDR and more. It can also act as a hub for your HomeKit setup thanks to integrated Siri support. This is arguably the best way to enjoy movies, TV shows, Apple Arcade, and much more if you’re already entrenched in the Apple ecosystem.

Put your savings to work and grab an Apple TV mount. This option from elago makes it easy to put your Apple TV out of sight, with three ways to mount and more. Make sure to clip the on-page coupon to enhance your savings. It easily offers an option for renters that doesn’t require any drilling or the like. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Jump into our constantly updating Apple guide for additional deals on iPad, AirPods, Macs, and much more. Just this morning we spotted a notable deal on Mac mini, as the popular desktop machine drops to $670 from the regular $799 price tag.

Apple TV 4K features:

Access a variety of streaming content in 4K HDR with the 64GB Apple TV 4K. With on-board iTunes and iCloud integration, the Apple TV 4K allows you seamlessly enjoy your existing library of music, photos, and videos. You can also explore additional content such TV shows, movies, and games thanks to the integrated App Store.

