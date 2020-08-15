Focal’s Elegia closed-back audiophile headphones hit a low of $399 (Reg. $900)

Adorama is offering the Focal Elegia Circumaural Closed-Back High-Fidelity Audiophile Headphones for $399 shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of $900 but goes for around $650 at third-party Amazon sellers. Today’s deal is the first official price drop that we’ve tracked from a reputable seller. Released in 2018, these headphones are Focal’s entry-level cans in its high-end lineup. They offer full-range high-fidelity speakers with a closed-back design, perfect for at-home use in your new office without disturbing anyone else. In our hands-on review of Elegia, we said that “Focal delivers incredibly tight bass and clarity.” Rated 4.3/5 stars and you should swing by our announcement coverage to learn even more.

Prefer truly wireless earbuds? AirPods Pro are $234 shipped at Amazon and is my personal favorite. I don’t leave the house without my AirPods Pro in my pocket, as it makes placing calls, listening to music, or just blocking out ambient noise super simple.

For something that still delivers a high-end experience, but at a more budget-friendly price, check out Philips Fidelio X2HR Over-Ear Open-Air Headphones. These come in at $145 shipped and offer an open-back design, which is quite different from the closed-back build of today’s lead deal. Open-backs will be heard by others around you easier, though they are said to deliver a better soundstage overall.

Focal Elegia Closed-Back Headphone features:

High-end closed-back design for home use and on-the-go

Exclusive full-range speaker-driver with an ‘M’-shape aluminium/magnesium dome (patent pending)

Incredible tonal balance, which is able to reproduce the subtlest sound details at both very high and very low frequencies

Excellent performance when connected to a portable audiophile player.

Very good ambient noise soundproofing – Comfortable and ergonomic

