Lowepro, Osprey, and Fossil bags fall as low as $27 (Up to 60% off)

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted a variety of Lowepro, Osprey, and Fossil bags discounted as low as $27. Our top pick is the Osprey Ultralight Stuff Pack for $27.09 shipped. That’s $7 off the typical rate there and is within $5 of the lowest price we have tracked. Osprey’s Ultralight Stuff Pack is a great option to have around for upcoming hikes. Owners will find a stretch mesh side pocket that makes it a cinch to tote your favorite water bottle. Interior space offers ample room for hauling snacks and other pieces of gear you deem essential. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bags on sale.
More bags on sale:
- Lowepro Truckee Backpack: $30 (Reg. $40)
- Fossil Nasher Backpack: $37 (Reg. $100+)
- Fossil Haskell Utility Brief: $39 (Reg. $80)
- Fossil Convertible Backpack: $139 (Reg. $198)
- View all…
It nothing above floats your boat, don’t forget to peruse our fresh backpack roundup which dives into Timbuk2’s Flash Sale. There you’ll find backpacks, briefcases, and more up to 30% off. Our favorite from the bunch is its Authority Laptop Backpack for $97. It’s a great solution for back to school, travel, or work.
Osprey Ultralight Stuff Pack features:
- Stretch mesh side pocket for gear or water bottles
- Airmesh harness provides comfortable carry anywhere in the world
- Packs down into its own carrying case
- Pockets: 3 exterior
- Features volume of 1098 cubic inches or approximately 18 liters
