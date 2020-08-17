Lowepro, Osprey, and Fossil bags fall as low as $27 (Up to 60% off)

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted a variety of Lowepro, Osprey, and Fossil bags discounted as low as $27. Our top pick is the Osprey Ultralight Stuff Pack for $27.09 shipped. That’s $7 off the typical rate there and is within $5 of the lowest price we have tracked. Osprey’s Ultralight Stuff Pack is a great option to have around for upcoming hikes. Owners will find a stretch mesh side pocket that makes it a cinch to tote your favorite water bottle. Interior space offers ample room for hauling snacks and other pieces of gear you deem essential. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bags on sale.

More bags on sale:

It nothing above floats your boat, don’t forget to peruse our fresh backpack roundup which dives into Timbuk2’s Flash Sale. There you’ll find backpacks, briefcases, and more up to 30% off. Our favorite from the bunch is its Authority Laptop Backpack for $97. It’s a great solution for back to school, travel, or work.

Osprey Ultralight Stuff Pack features:

Stretch mesh side pocket for gear or water bottles

Airmesh harness provides comfortable carry anywhere in the world

Packs down into its own carrying case

Pockets: 3 exterior

Features volume of 1098 cubic inches or approximately 18 liters

