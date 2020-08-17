Timbuk2’s Flash Sale takes 30% off sitewide: MacBook backpacks, briefcases, more

Timbuk2 is back with a Flash Sale that’s offering 30% off sitewide when you apply the promo code SALE30 at checkout. Inside this sale find deals on MacBook backpacks, briefcases, luggage, and more. Plus, receive free delivery on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Authority Laptop Backpack that’s currently marked down to $97 and originally was priced at $139. This is a great option for back to school, travel, or work. This backpack easily accommodates your gear as well as your 15-inch MacBook. If you commute during the morning or evening, this style has reflective details to help keep you visible. You can choose from five color options and it’s rated 4.5/5 stars from Timbuk2 customers. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Timbuk2 include:

