Retro gaming has been making a comeback lately. While emulation has been around for a while, plenty of companies have created official classic consoles that do a fantastic job of letting users create new memories while playing old games. Nintendo and PlayStation are easily the most notable, but its systems offer a rather limited number of playable games.

To get around this, folks typically download an emulator or purchase a Raspberry Pi and flash it with RetroPie or Recalbox. While this process can be fun for some, it also can be overwhelming for non-techies. A new product called Yesterday Vision aims to fix this while also providing a statement piece that most will be proud to place in their home.

A gorgeous retro system

Much like the Alexaphone that we covered about six months ago, Yesterday Vision has retro visuals on the outside with modern gear inside. Each unit is housed in a mahogany and uses a Raspberry Pi to play games from NES, SNES, Sega Genesis, NeoGeo, MAME, Atari 2600, N64, and PSX.

To avoid black bars and distortion, Yesterday Vision uses a 19-inch monitor with a 4:3 aspect ratio. Full-range loudspeakers provide solid audio and an HDMI port along the back allows players to hook up others consoles as well. Volume is controlled using a vintage style nob along the front. Up to four Bluetooth controllers can be paired at once, leaving the door wide open for top-notch multiplayer experiences.

Pricing and availability

Love Hultén’s Yesterday Vision is priced a mind-bending $2,799. According to the landing page, customers looking for a larger screen are able to order a custom version. There’s even a photo showing off a 55-inch model, but considering the 19-inch model’s steep price tag, I don’t even want to know how much that would cost.

9to5Toys’ Take

I consider myself one of the people that can get lost playing retro games. A Raspberry Pi and 8Bitdo SN30 Pro Controller sit just a few feet away from me. I’ve easily spent hours using these and consider the investment worth every penny. Granted, the setup costs less than $100, making it an easy pill to swallow for most.

At $2,799, Love Hultén’s Yesterday Vision is not something I have any intention of buying. That being said, I’m a huge fan of the concept, especially since it offers such a jaw-dropping design. If it ever sees a major price cut, you can count me in for one.

