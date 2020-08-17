MSI’s Creator 17 laptops pack a punch and were among the best the company had to offer for high-end content creator-focused computers. But, MSI’s latest Creator 15 laptops are built for design professionals and come in a variety of specs. Offering up to 4K displays, 10th gen Intel CPUs, and up to the NVIDIA RTX 2080 SUPER graphics card, these laptops are built to handle anything you throw at them.

If you’re a content creating gamer, or just a content creator who likes to game, MSI’s latest laptops are the perfect option for you. Ditching the gaming aesthetics that other manufacturers offer, the MSI Creator 15 is built around a sleek design and a compact form-factor.

You’ll find that MSI’s True Pixel Display offers “true-to-life” images with 100% coverage of the AdobeRGB color gamut. It also includes Delta-E <2 color accuracy and is all verified by Calman to ensure the absolute best display performance. With up to a 4K display and a 180-degree lay-flat hinge, this 15.6-inch ultra-thin laptop is designed to allow you to create however works best for you.

Enough power to do it all

You’ll find up to the latest 10th generation Intel Core i7-10875H processor and up to the NVIDIA RTX 2080 SUPER graphics card in MSI’s Creator 15 laptops. This delivers an all-inclusive experience that can both edit video and photos with ease as well as handle just about any gaming task you throw at it.

With these specs, you’ll find that the MSI Creator 15 can both game and edit your photos and videos without even breaking a sweat, making it the perfect all-in-one laptop.

Upgradable to last as long as you need

MSI is delivering something that we don’t see often here: upgradability. There are two DDR4-3200 slots that support a maximum of 64GB of RAM. Plus, you’ll find two storage slots, one of which accepts either an M.2 NVMe SSD or an M.2 SATA SSD, while the other is locked to being just an M.2 NVMe SSD. This two slot approach allows you to run dual drives for ample storage when you’re away from the house, all without carrying any external hard drives.

Ample connectivity

MSI’s latest Creator 15 laptop offers 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 for seamless wireless connectivity. On the side, you’ll find a USB 3.2 Gen 2 USB-C port that’s capable of 8K over DisplayPort and even supports Thunderbolt 3 with charging. There’s also another standard USB 3.2 Gen 2 USB-C port, USB 3.2 Gen 2 USB-A, HDMI (capable of 4K60), and Gigabit Ethernet. Plus, it has a built-in SD reader, which is able to transfer 500 photos in less than 30-seconds, depending on what camera you use.

Pricing and availability

You’ll find the MSI Creator 15 with a touchscreen starting at $1,599. It can be pre-ordered at B&H or Adorama, while the non-touchscreen 4K model can be picked up at Micro Center and Newegg, with more retailers to follow.

