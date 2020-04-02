Today, MSI is launching all-new laptops for both content creation and gaming featuring Intel’s 10th generation i9 processors. You’ll also find NVIDIA GeForce RTX SUPER graphics card here, making for an insanely fast, light, powerhouse of a machine. Offering nearly 50% faster speeds compared to the previous-generation processor, these new laptops can display higher FPS when playing games and render videos at much faster speeds.

Ditch gaming aesthetics with the MSI GS66 Stealth

The MSI GS66 Stealth is designed to provide insane performance without the standard gamer aesthetics. You’ll enjoy a 300Hz IPS display, a 99Wh battery, Thunderbolt 3, and more here. Whether you’re wanting a laptop that’s designed to function well at work and game when you come home, or you’re just not a fan of gamer looks, the GS66 Stealth is a fantastic laptop for everyone thanks to its ultra-powerful 10th generation Intel processor.

However, something that the GS66 Stealth retains from the gaming world is the per-key RGB backlit SteelSeries keyboard. While many people thing that RGB is only a gamer feature, it’s actually great even for content creation. You can easily make certain keys specific colors to group them together when you launch Photoshop or Premiere, giving you a leg up and helping you to know exactly what keys to hit for certain tasks.

“The Creator 17, GE66 and GS66 combine advanced display technology with Intel’s 10th gen processing power to provide the highest performance on the go,” said Andy Tung, President at MSI Computer Corp. “Whether it’s gaming, rendering video or multitasking, these laptops exceed the needs of power users so they can focus on their work or play.”

MSI’s GS66 Stealth Laptop is available for pre-order at Newegg for $1,599 and will be available at Best Buy starting on 4/15

Take gaming to new heights with the MSI GE66 Raider

MSI isn’t stopping with a minimal laptop, no. The gaming computer company is also taking insane specs with the GE66 Raider. This laptop features Intel’s latest 10th generation i9 processor alongside NVIDIA’s RTX 2080 SUPER graphics card and a 300Hz display. You’ll still get an insane 99.9Wh battery here and the Mystic Light experience offers panoramic aurora lighting. If you’re looking for the ultimate in portable gaming experience, the GE66 is a fantastic contender thanks to its high-powered processor and graphics card.

MSI’s GE66 Raider Laptop will be available for $1,799 starting on 4/15

Create anything with the “world’s first Mini LED” Creator 17

You’ll not find gamer looks with the MSI Creator 17 laptop. Nope, you’ll find the “world’s first” Mini LED display that we’ve never seen offered in a portable design before. This offers true-to-life color accuracy and a DisplayHDR1000 standard. Coming in at 17-inches, this behemoth is actually quite light since it weighs less than 5.5 pounds. Plus, at less than 0.8-inches thick, the 4K display has a peak brightness of over 1,000 nits, which is insane.

MSI’s Creator 17 Laptop will be available for $1,799 starting on 4/15

