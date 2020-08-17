Ninja’s Foodi 6.5-quart air fryer combo falls to $116 (Refurb, Orig. $230)

- Aug. 17th 2020 8:30 am ET

Orig. $230 $116
Today only, Woot is offering the Ninja Foodi 6.5-Quart Multi-Cooker (OP300) for $115.99 in refurbished condition with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly up to $230 new, this model fetches closer to $200 at Amazon and is now on sale for $169 at Walmart. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find. This model is a pressure cooker and air fryer, but you can also bake, roast, and broil your meals as well. It includes a 6.5-quart ceramic-costed cooking pot as well as a 4-quart Cook & Crisp basket for up to 3-pounds of French fries or a 5-pound chicken. Ships with a 90-day warranty and a 4+ star rating. More details below.

Just for comparison sake, the 6.5-Quart OP302 Foodi model can also dehydrate your food on top of everything mentioned above, but it will run you nearly $230 at Amazon right now. If you can do without the built-in air fryer however, the extremely popular Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 is a great alternative to the Ninja Foodi cookers. It comes in at $79 brand new on Amazon where it is a #1 best-seller and carries a 4+ star rating from over 87,000 customers. While there’s no air frying here, it does have 14 one-touch smart meal programs for even less.

Or just get outside while the summer weather remains. Score Masterbuilt’s Smoke Hollow Digital Electric Smoker for $160 and then check out this Home Depot Milwaukee tool sale at up to 40% off. Swing by our home goods deal hub for even more.

More on the Ninja Foodi Multi-Cooker/Air-Fryer:

  • TenderCrisp Technology allows you to quickly cook ingredients, then the Crisping Lid gives your meals a crispy, golden finish.
  • Pressure cook up to 70% faster versus traditional cooking methods.* Air fry with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods.** *Versus slow-cooked, braised, or low-simmer recipes **Tested against hand-cut, deep-fried french fries.
  • 6.5-Quart Ceramic-Coated Pot: Nonstick, PTFE/PFOA-free, and easy to clean. Enough capacity to cook a roast for your family.
  • 4-Quart Cook & Crisp Basket: Large-capacity, ceramic-coated, PTFE/PFOA-free basket holds up to a 5-lb chicken or 3 lbs of french fries to feed your whole family. Nonstick for easy cleanup.

