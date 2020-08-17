Samsung’s Chromebook 4 lineup drops to 2020 lows from $200 (Up to $50 off)

- Aug. 17th 2020 5:04 pm ET

B&H is currently offering the Samsung 15-inch Chromebook 4 starting at $249.99 shipped for the 32GB configuration. Down from $300, today’s offer is good for a $50 discount and matches our previous mention for the 2020 low. This is also the best we’ve tracked in months. The 64GB model is also on sale for $300. Packed into this Chromebook, you’ll find 4GB worth of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage as well as a 15.6-inch display alongside a robust “military-grade” build. On top of that, you’ll be able to enjoy up to 10.5-hours of battery life per charge, Google Assistant features, and more. In terms of ports, look for USB-C as well as dual USB 3.0 inputs. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 140 customers and you can get a closer look in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

For those that value portability over a larger screen, Amazon is also discounting an 11-inch version of Samsung’s Chromebook 4 at $199.99. Typically fetching $230, today’s offer matches the 2020 low and is the best we’ve tracked in months. The 64GB model is also on sale for $249.99. This model is equipped with 12.5-hour battery life, 4GB of RAM, and up to 64GB of SSD storage. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 140 customers.

We’re also still tracking on-going deals on HP’s 15-inch Touchscreen Chromebook, with various configurations marked down in certified refurbished condition from $340. Or if you’re more partial to an Android tablet experience, this morning we spotted Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A on sale for $120.

Samsung 11-inch Chromebook 4 features:

Take the classroom anywhere with the platinum titan 11.6″ 64GB Chromebook 4 from Samsung. Designed for web browsing and light computing tasks, this Chromebook sports a 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4000 dual-core CPU, as well as 6GB of soldered RAM. User can store critical files on the integrated 64GB eMMC SSD, or they can use the laptop’s built-in microSD card reader to expand storage further. Wired peripherals connect via a USB Type-C and USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A port, while wireless devices can be connected using Bluetooth 4.0.

Samsung

B&H

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

