HP’s 15-inch Touchscreen Chromebook on sale from $340 (Refurb, up to 32% off)

Woot is currently offering the HP 15-inch Touchscreen Chromebook 2.2GHz/8GB/128GB for $409.99 Prime shipped in certified refurbished condition. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Originally retailing for $599, today’s offer amounts to 32% in savings, beats our previous mention by $40, and marks the third-best we’ve seen to date. HP’s 15-inch Chromebook delivers a touchscreen design paired with a premium all-metal housing. It’s powered by a 2.2GHz processor and can easily keep up with multitasking thanks to the 8GB of built-in RAM. Alongside 128GB of on-board storage, you’ll also benefit from a microSD card slot for expansion down the road. Plus, there’s two USB-C slots as well as a USB-A port built-in, as well. Includes a 90-day HP warranty and carries a 4.4/5 star rating from over 175 customers. Head below for more.

For those who can get away with less RAM or storage, Woot is also offering two additional configurations of the refurbished HP 15-inch Chromebook. The 4GB/128GB model is on sale for $389.99, down from its original $499 price tag. Or spring for the 4GB/64GB version at $339.99, which is $109 off the retail price. In either case, you’re looking at new 2020 lows and the same design as the lead deal.

If you’d prefer a 2-in-1 design, we’re currently tracking a $230 discount on HP’s 14-inch x360 Chromebook. This model enters with a $399 price tag and sports 128GB of RAM, but ditches the larger display and more premium design of the aforementioned machines from HP.

HP 15-inch Touchscreen Chromebook features:

Built for simplicity, the HP 15.6″ 128GB Multi-Touch Chromebook 15 runs on Chrome OS and features a ceramic white finish with a mineral silver base. Specs-wise, it’s equipped with a 2.3 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 4417U dual-core processor, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and 128GB eMMC storage. Its 15.6″ display is built on an IPS panel and has a 1920 x 1080 Full HD resolution for crisp, clear details.

