Bring Samsung’s 65-inch AirPlay 2 4K TV to your home theater at $800 (27% off)

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung 65-inch Q60 Series 4K HDR TV with AirPlay 2 for $799.99 shipped. While it originally retailed for $1,799, we’ve more recently been tracking a $1,098 going rate with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $50 and marking the second-best price we’ve seen this year. Samsung’s 65-inch Q60 TV brings a 4K-ready QLED panel to your home theater complete with slim array dimming and Quantum HDR. AirPlay 2 and HomeKit integration take it to the next level with Apple smart home support alongside Alexa and Assistant control. Built-in streaming media player features let you watch your favorites without needing an extra device. There’s also four HDMI ports, as well as two USB slots. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 2,100 customers. Head below for more details.

If getting higher-end image quality, better local dimming, and other features like AirPlay 2 integration aren’t worth the premium price on the lead model, consider Samsung’s 7 Series 55-inch 4K HDR UHDTV at $498 instead. Sure this lower-cost alternative may not scream home theater like the Q60 series will, but it’ll still provide a notable experience for watching movies and more.

Those just looking to bring some more modern streaming functionality to an existing TV are also in luck today. Over the weekend, Amazon kicked off a sale on its lineup of Fire TV devices, with pricing starting at $30. Check out all of the discounted models right here and then shop our home theater guide for even more.

Samsung Q60 QLED AirPlay 2 TV features:

View content at four times the resolution of 1080p with the Samsung Q60 Series 65″-Class HDR 4K UHD Smart QLED TV. This TV has a 64.5″ Quantum Dot LED-backlit LCD panel, and incorporates Motion Rate 240 technology to digitally enhance fast-moving images to reduce blur. It is compatible with the HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG HDR formats to provide a wider color gamut with compatible content and other equipment for more vivid images.

