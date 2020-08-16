Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K returns to 2020 low of $35 (Save 30%), more from $30

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of its streaming media players headlined by the Fire TV Stick 4K for $34.99 shipped. Normally selling for $50, that’s good for a 30% discount, ties our previous mention for the 2020 low, and is the second-best price we’ve seen to date. Amazon has brought 4K HDR support to its latest Fire TV Stick, alongside a bundled Alexa Voice Remote that makes searching for content a breeze. Plus, all of your favorite shows from streaming services like Hulu, Netflix, and more are available here. Over 239,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more Amazon Fire TV deals.

We’re also seeing the most recent iteration of Fire TV Cube on sale at Amazon, which has dropped to $99.99. That’s $20 off the going rate, matches our previous mention, and comes within $10 of the all-time low. With built-in Alexa, Fire TV Cube allows you to not only use your voice to control what content is on the TV, but also the rest of your smart home and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 6,300 customers.

Or if you’re in the market for a more affordable streaming media player than either of the two already-mentioned options, the Fire TV Stick should do the trick at $29.99. Typically fetching $40, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings and matches our previous mention. This offering is equipped with 1080p playback and much of the same Alexa integration as the lead deal. Rated 4.5/5 stars from our 249,000 shoppers.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K features:

With more power, a lightning-fast processor, and support for 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Fire TV Stick 4K allows you to enjoy a more complete 4K Ultra HD streaming experience. Finding 4K Ultra HD content has never been easier on Fire TV—just press and ask, “Alexa, find 4K movies,” or browse recommendations on your home screen. Fire TV Stick devices have more storage for apps and games than any other streaming media stick.

