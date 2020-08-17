Score an all-time low on Sony’s Xperia 1 Android Smartphone at $598 ($350 off)

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Sony Xperia 1 Android Smartphone for $598 shipped. Down from its $948 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 37% in savings, beats our previous mention by $200, and marks a new all-time low. Sony’s Xperia 1 manages to differentiate itself from other Android handsets with a 6.5-inch 4K OLED display. Around back there’s a triple-lens camera system complemented by Eye autofocus and 10FPS burst shooting. There’s also two built-in SIM card slots, Dolby Atmos audio, IP65 water-resistance, and 128GB of onboard storage. Over 145 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on coverage. More details below.

Use some of your savings on a case to add some extra protection into the mix for your new device. One recommendation would be to go with Spigen’s Rugged Armor Designed offering at $14. It has a shock-absorbent device and a raised lip around the front to keep the Xperia 1’s screen scratch-free.

There’s still time to lock-in this 1-day only sale price on the OnePlus 7T, which has now dropped to $400. That’s on top of this morning’s discount on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A at $120, as well as all of the best Android app and game deals right here.

Sony Xperia 1 features:

Capture stunning photos and cinematic footage with this unlocked Sony Xperia 1 smartphone. A triple-lens camera system and advanced autofocus technologies make it easy to take stable, detailed images and capture 4K videos. This Sony Xperia 1 smartphone has a 6.5-inch 4K OLED touch screen that brings out the detail in captured footage and streaming videos.

