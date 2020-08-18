Coleman’s mini FlipLid Personal Cooler is now $10 Prime shipped (Reg. $15+)

- Aug. 18th 2020 11:09 am ET

0

Amazon is now offering the 5-quart Coleman FlipLid Personal Cooler in blue for $10.15 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently matched at Walmart where it can fetch as much as $19. Regularly closer to $13 or $15 at Amazon, today’s offer is within cents of the lowest we have tracked in years and the best price we can find. Prefect for road trips, beach days, and much more, this made in the USA cooler has a 5-quart or 6-can capacity. The no-frills cooler does, however, feature a bail handle and a reversible FlipLid with molded beverage holders and a stable work/prep surface. Rated 4+ stars from thousands at Amazon where it carries best-seller status. More details below.

Outside of no-name carrier bag coolers, today’s deal is about as affordable as it gets. The only real option we can find for less is the Igloo Island Breeze at just below $10 Prime shipped. While not much of a price difference, it is a comparable brand and a much larger cooler at 9-quarts. That will, however, make it a bit larger to lug around, but either way both options in today’s post are at great prices and will certainly get the job done.

If you’re looking for something more robust for the job site and the like, take a look at this deal on DEWALT’s 65-quart Roto Molded Cooler. Or just opt for a vacuum insulated travel mug while popular Zojirushi and Stanley models are on sale.

More on the Coleman FlipLid Personal Cooler:

  • Small, portable cooler keeps food and beverages cold
  • 5-quart capacity holds up to 6 cans
  • Reversible FlipLid with molded beverage holders provides stable surface
  • Bail handle for convenient one-handed operation
  • Made in the USA

Best Amazon Deals

