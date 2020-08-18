G-Technology’s 2TB ArmorATD USB-C Hard Drive hits Amazon low at $80 (Save 20%)

Amazon is currently offering the G-Technology 2TB ArmorATD Portable USB-C Hard Drive for $79.99 shipped. Typically fetching $100, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, beats our previous mention by $10, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. G-Technology’s Amor ATD drive can withstand up to 1,000-pounds of pressure and drops of up to 3.3-feet. So whether you’re just looking for added peace of mind for the everyday carry, or you hope to bring it on a hike for wilderness photography expeditions, G-Technology’s drive is a well-suited option. There’s also notably USB-C connectivity, which allows for up to 140MB/s transfer speeds. So far it carries a 4.4/5 star rating from over 390 customers and be sure to check out our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below the fold for more.

For comparison, other rugged hard drives of this caliber sell for $100 or more at Amazon. But if you’re looking to make out for less than the lead deal, opting for the 1TB version of G-Technology’s ArmorATD drive at $70 is worth considering. You’ll get all the same features as mentioned above, but with half the storage.

Or if you’d rather increase the storage pool on your machine even more than the featured option, we’re still tracking a 23% discount on WD’s 5TB My Passport Hard Drive. Right now, it’s marked down to $100, yielding a portable drive that’s ready to be thrown in a bag and more.

G-Technology 2TB ArmorATD USB-C Drive features:

You go through extremes to capture the perfect shot, so make sure your storage is as relentless as you are. With G-Technology’s ArmorATD drive, you get an all-terrain drive to back up and protect your footage from out in the wild to back in the studio. Finally, a rugged drive you can rely on.

