Score 5TB of portable USB 3.0 storage with WD’s My Passport at $100 (Save 23%)

Amazon is currently offering the WD 5TB My Passport Portable USB 3.0 Hard Drive for $99.99 shipped. Having dropped from $130, today’s offer amounts to 23% in savings, matches our previous mention for the second-best this year, and comes within $5 of the 2020 low. Other 5TB drives sell for $120 or so at Amazon, for comparison. WD’s portable hard drive sports a compact form-factor that’ll fit perfectly in your everyday carry or won’t take up too much valuable desk space. It comes equipped with USB 3.0 connectivity, as well as Time Machine compatibility and a 3-year warranty. Over 6,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Hit the jump for more.

Save even more when you opt for a lower-capacity model of WD’s My Passport hard drive instead. Right now, the 2TB version will set you back $65, yielding the same form-factor and connectivity as the lead deal for less. Or you could just grab the 1TB model for $55 and call it a day.

WD 5TB My Passport features:

Store, share and transport files with the lightweight Western Digital My Passport Portable Hard Drive. The SuperSpeed USB port lets you transfer large files in seconds and 256-bit AES hardware encryption helps keep your files secure. The My Passport provides enough space to store thousands of files and documents. Auto backup capability allows you to select the time and frequency of file transfers.

