Get better sleep with soothing video content from Restflix, starting at $30 (Orig. $49)

Watching The Walking Dead before bed might be entertaining, but it probably won't help you sleep. In contrast, Restflix gives you unlimited access to 20+ live channels that deliver relaxing content around the clock.

According to the CDC, around one third of Americans don’t manage the recommended 7 hours of sleep each night. Some of us struggle to sleep at all. This can have a huge impact on your quality of life, from reduced energy to poor focus at work.

Restflix wants to tackle this problem. Just like the streaming platform with a similar name, this service lets you stream great content on any device. But instead of nail-biting drama, you get soothing sounds, bedtime stories, and guided meditations.

The platform actually offers over 20 live channels of restful audio and video. Approved by sleep experts, the content can help you chill out at bedtime or relax during the day. It’s also great for tinnitus and night-time anxiety.

As a subscriber, you can enjoy unlimited streaming with no ads or interruptions. Restflix is rated at 5 stars on Android and iOS, and you can tune in via your desktop, Roku, Apple TV, and Fire TV.

Normally $49, a one-year subscription is currently $29.99. Alternatively, you can get two years for $49.99 (Orig. $99) or three years for $59.99 (Orig. $149).

