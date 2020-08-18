Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Space Cycler, Worms Revolution, more

- Aug. 18th 2020 10:03 am ET

We are now ready to gather all of Tuesday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. While many of yesterday’s best price drops are still live down below, including the Apple award-winning Prune, it’s now time to dig in to this morning’s fresh new deals. Highlights of today’s collection include titles like Space Cycler, Asteroid Commando, Evergarden, Edna & Harvey: The Breakout, Worms Revolution, and more. Head below the fold for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Phyzseek: HIIT Strong & Lean: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Easy Spending Budget.: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: CNA Practice Exam Prep 2020+: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Asteroid Commando: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Evergarden: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Pillars of the Earth Game: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Edna & Harvey: The Breakout: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Space Cycler: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Geofency Time Tracking: $3 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Shadow Tactics: $10 (Reg. $40)

Mac: Worms Revolution – Deluxe Edition: $12 (Reg. $15)

Today’s best game deals: Borderlands Collection Switch $33, XCOM 2 Collection $33, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Phraseaholic Phrase of the Day: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Phoenix: Cinemagraph Editor: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: thankful: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: SongSheet Pro: Lyrics & Chords: FREE (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Lovecraft’s Untold Stories: $3 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Daily Budget Original Pro: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Awesome Voice Recorder X PRO: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Anthill: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Star Traders: Frontiers: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Street Kart Racing: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: ForzaTune Pro : $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Angel Sword: 3D RPG: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Prune: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Harvey’s New Eyes: $1 (Reg. $5)

iPad: Patterning 2 : Drum Machine: $15 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Icewind Dale: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Planet of Cubes Survival Craft: FREE (Reg. $1)

Mac: World of Cubes Survival Craft: FREE (Reg. $1)

More on Space Cycler:

A super fun space shooter with circular rail-shooter gameplay. You can play alone in single-player mode or play with your friends on the same device in co-op mode. Aliens have conquered our planet. Only the bravest pilot can fly deep into enemy territory to attack. Fight side-by-side with your friends, piloting your space fighter to eliminate alien invaders!

