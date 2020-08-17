Prune is one of the top ranked family games on the App Store and a former Apple Game of the Year winner. Difficult to categorize, it “is a love letter to trees” surrounding the beauty and joy of cultivation, but players must avoid the “dangers of a hostile world” in order to “bring life to a forgotten landscape.” Regularly $4 on the App Store, you can now download this highly-rated experience to all of your iOS devices for just $1. Today’s deal is matching the lowest we have tracked outside of a brief COVID-19-related freebie a few months back now. It carries a 4+ star rating from hundreds at Amazon. More details below.

Featuring meditative music, minimalist visuals, and a super clean interface, Prune is described as a “unique digital plant for your pocket.” Most gamers start off by explaining this one as unlike anything they have experienced previously and there’s even an interesting “story hidden deep beneath the soil” to uncover here.

iOS Universal: Prune: $1 (Reg. $4)

More on Prune:

Prune is a love letter to trees. A game about the beauty and joy of cultivation. With a swipe of a finger, grow and shape your tree into the sunlight while avoiding the dangers of a hostile world. Bring life to a forgotten landscape and uncover a story hidden deep beneath the soil. A unique digital plant for your pocket…Beautiful, minimalist art and a super clean interface—it’s just you and the trees…Meditative music and sound design for you to zen out to…No IAP, no monetization strategy, no currencies…

