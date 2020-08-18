Today’s best game deals: Borderlands Collection Switch $33, XCOM 2 Collection $33, more

- Aug. 18th 2020 9:33 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the Borderlands Legendary Collection on Nintendo Switch for $32.99 shipped. Regularly $50, this is a new Amazon all-time low, a couple bucks below our previous mention, and the best price we can find. It sells for $50 on the eShop as well. Available solo or cooperatively with local two-player split-screen and four-player online play, this collection brings Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition, Borderlands 2, and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel to your Switch library in one fell swoop. But you’ll want to head below as both the XCOM and BioShock Switch collections have now dropped even lower. That’s on top of deals for Injustice 2, Titanfall 2, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Animal Crossing New Horizons, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, The Witcher 3 Complete, and much more. 

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Sucker Punch reveals FREE Ghost of Tsushima Legends multiplayer raid mode

Apex Legends Boosted gameplay trailer reveals details on Rampart and crafting

Spider-Man Miles Morales: New details on the upcoming PS5 spin-off

Turtle Beach updates Stealth 600 + 700 headsets for next-gen consoles

Legends Ultimate Arcade launches August 31 with 300 games, Wi-Fi, more

How to access the Tony Hawk Pro Skater Warehouse demo this Friday

Full-size Neo Geo MVSX home arcade machine with 50 games releases this year

Xbox Series X confirmed for November launch, Halo Infinite delayed to 2021

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
2K Games

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard