Today’s best game deals: Borderlands Collection Switch $33, XCOM 2 Collection $33, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the Borderlands Legendary Collection on Nintendo Switch for $32.99 shipped. Regularly $50, this is a new Amazon all-time low, a couple bucks below our previous mention, and the best price we can find. It sells for $50 on the eShop as well. Available solo or cooperatively with local two-player split-screen and four-player online play, this collection brings Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition, Borderlands 2, and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel to your Switch library in one fell swoop. But you’ll want to head below as both the XCOM and BioShock Switch collections have now dropped even lower. That’s on top of deals for Injustice 2, Titanfall 2, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Animal Crossing New Horizons, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, The Witcher 3 Complete, and much more.
Digital/Summer Sales and More:
- New Xbox digital game sale up to 65% off
- Phase 2 PSN Summer Sale: 450 PS4 games from $2
- Xbox Series X showcase: Halo Infinite, much more
- First look at the PlayStation 5 console + more
- PlayStation Plus 1-year membership $32 (Reg. $60)
Today’s best game deals:
- The Outer Worlds from $27 (Reg. $40+)
- XCOM 2 Collection $33 (Reg. $50)
- BioShock: The Collection $33 (Reg. $50)
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition $4.50 (Reg. $30)
- Injustice 2: Legendary $15 (Reg. $30)
- Matched on Xbox
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Animal Crossing New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate $50 (Reg. $60)
- Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee pre-order $30
- Plus $10 Best Buy eGift Card
- The Witcher 3 Complete Switch $45 (Reg. $60)
- Street Fighter V $8 (Reg. $20)
- Mortal KOMBAT 11 Aftermath Kollection $40 (Reg. $60)
- DAEMON X MACHINA $40 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Deluxe $20 (Reg. up to $80)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 from $30 (Reg. $60)
- A Way Out $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Dragon Quest Heroes II Explorer’s Edition $10 (Reg. $40)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order $30 (Reg. $45+)
- Forza Horizon Ultimate Bundle $59.50 (Reg. $170)
- Incl. Forza Horizon 3 & 4
- Valkyria Chronicles 4 $13 (Reg. $30)
- Nintendo Switch first-party games $10+ off at Best Buy
- Resident Evil 3 $43 (Reg. $60)
- Civilization VI on Nintendo Switch $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Metal Gear Solid V Definitive $5 (Reg. $20)
- Metal Gear Solid Ground Zeroes $3 (Reg. $20)
- Metro: Last Light Redux Switch $15 (Reg. $25)
- Metro 2033 Redux Switch $15 (Reg. $25)
- DOOM (2016) $6 (Reg. $20)
- Alien: Isolation $6 (Reg. $20+)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake $40 (Reg. $60)
- Desperados III $40 (Reg. $60)
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair $14 (Reg. $20)
- Trials of Mana $30 (Reg. $42)
- The Last of Us Part II $53 (Reg. $60)
- Plus details on new gameplay updates
- Forza Horizon 3 $10 (Reg. $30)
- Or Ultimate Edition $21 (Reg. $70)
- Aladdin and The Lion King $18 (Reg. $30)
- Fallout 76: Wastelanders $10 (Reg. $15+)
- Rage 2 $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Death Stranding $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare $39 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Mania $10 (Reg. $20)
- SEGA Genesis Classics $12 (Reg. $30)
- DOOM Slayers Collection $13.50 (Reg. $20+)
- Wolfenstein II New Colossus $12 (Reg. $40)
- Also matched on PS4
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD $21 (Reg. $40)
- Destroy All Humans! $34 (Reg. $40)
- Hitman 2 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $50 (Reg. $60)
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- Now releasing November 19, new gameplay here
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars: Squadrons pre-order $40
- More details here
- Crash 4: It’s About Time pre-order $60
- More details here
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition pre-order $40
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-order $40
- More details right here
Sucker Punch reveals FREE Ghost of Tsushima Legends multiplayer raid mode
Apex Legends Boosted gameplay trailer reveals details on Rampart and crafting
Spider-Man Miles Morales: New details on the upcoming PS5 spin-off
Turtle Beach updates Stealth 600 + 700 headsets for next-gen consoles
Legends Ultimate Arcade launches August 31 with 300 games, Wi-Fi, more
How to access the Tony Hawk Pro Skater Warehouse demo this Friday
Full-size Neo Geo MVSX home arcade machine with 50 games releases this year
Xbox Series X confirmed for November launch, Halo Infinite delayed to 2021
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!