Today’s best game deals: Borderlands Collection Switch $33, XCOM 2 Collection $33, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the Borderlands Legendary Collection on Nintendo Switch for $32.99 shipped. Regularly $50, this is a new Amazon all-time low, a couple bucks below our previous mention, and the best price we can find. It sells for $50 on the eShop as well. Available solo or cooperatively with local two-player split-screen and four-player online play, this collection brings Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition, Borderlands 2, and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel to your Switch library in one fell swoop. But you’ll want to head below as both the XCOM and BioShock Switch collections have now dropped even lower. That’s on top of deals for Injustice 2, Titanfall 2, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Animal Crossing New Horizons, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, The Witcher 3 Complete, and much more.

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

