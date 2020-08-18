Link2Home Extension Cord Reel with 2.4A USB charging at 25% off, more from $20

Today only, Woot is offering some solid deals on Link2Home Extension Cord Reels starting from $19.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery free otherwise. One standout is the 25-foot Link2Home Cord Reel with USB for $29.99. Regularly $40, today’s offer is 25% off the going rate at Amazon and matching the lowest we have tracked. This handy extension cord reel features 25-feet of length and provides three 120V outlets alongside a pair 2.4A USB ports. The 4-handle design and built-in circuit breaker make it an ideal portable solution you can use all over your property for “small appliances and devices as well as tools found throughout the home, office, garage, backyard,” and more. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If the additional outlets and USB charging aren’t enough to warrant the spend on today’s lead deal, consider an affordable AmazonBasics solution. Its Vinyl Outdoor Extension Cord comes in various sizes and starts at $15.50 Prime shipped. Again, you won’t get the extra connectivity here, but it is a very highly-rated option that will get the job done otherwise.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Link2Home Extension Cord Reels sale for additional deals starting from $20.

For all of your indoor back-up power needs, check out this deal on APC’s 1100VA 10-outlet UPS Pro. But if you’re focused on the workshop and backyard right now, Home Depot is stil offering up to 35% off Husky garage storage, accessories, and more, not to mention this offer on DEWALT’s 16-Pocket Tool Apron. Hit up our home goods deal hub for even more.

More on the Link2Home Extension Cord Reel:

Tangle Free Cord Management – Stay organized. Extension cord easily winds into reel keeping cords neat and tidy for next use. Built-In Circuit Breaker – Circuit breaker with overload protection will automatically go off when the rated current or voltage is exceeded to protect devices from damage. Heavy Duty Power – (3) Grounded outlets, (2) USB ports, and durable 25ft 16AWG cable help connect small appliances, devices, electrical tools found throughout the home, office, garage, backyard, etc.

