APC’s 1100VA 10-outlet UPS Pro packs USB-C, more at a low of $100 (Reg. $160+)

Staples is offering the APC 1100VA 10-Outlet UPS Pro (BN1100M2) for $99.99 shipped with the code 52774 at checkout. Down from its $165 at Best Buy and $160 at B&H, it just recently fell to $120 at Staples and today’s deal beats our last mention by $30, marking a new low that we’ve tracked. With 10 outlets here, you’ll find USB-C and USB-A ports on the front of the UPS, giving you plenty of capacity to power your devices at your desk with ease. With 1100VA of capacity, it can keep your gear running for 30-minutes at a 50W load capacity. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Step down to the AmazonBasics 800VA 12-outlet UPS for $79.50 shipped. This reduces the overall capacity of the backup battery, though it does offer two more plugs. You’ll also lose out on the USB-A and USB-C ports.

However, keep your network online with APC’s 600VA 7-outlet UPS. It can be picked up for $62.50 shipped at Amazon right now. This is great if you live in an area that has frequent power fluctuations as it can keep your networking gear online during short power outages.

APC 1100VA Ten-Outlet UPS Pro features:

Designed for small and medium offices, this UPS helps keep delicate electronics protected in the event of a power spike or surge. The battery backup also keeps critical devices powered up and running if an emergency strikes, allowing you to keep going until the local power supply can be restored.

