Today only, the Ninja Foodi Pro 5-in-1 Air Fryer hits Amazon low at $160

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Ninja Foodi Pro 5-in-1 Air Fryer and Grill for $159.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically holds steady at $270 with today’s deal marking an impressive price drop and new Amazon all-time low. Whether you like it or not, summer is drawing to a close, but that doesn’t mean you have to stop grilling. The Ninja Foodi Pro offers a 5-in-1 design that can grill, air fry, roast, bake, and dehydrate. It does it all. With a digital control panel and integrated thermometer for managing temperatures, this model is prepared to be the cornerstone of your cooking routine. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Admittedly, today’s lead deal may be overkill for some. Consider saving a bundle and going with Ninja’s more traditional Air Fryer instead at $100. You’ll miss out on the integrated grill features, along with dehydration and the smart interface. But if you’re just looking to fry up some food with less oil, this is a solid option. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Of course, you’ll find all of this week’s best home goods deals in our constantly updated guide. That includes the Toshiba convection toaster with a stainless steel coating for $66. That’s up to 25% off the regular going rate and a great opportunity to add a sleek toaster oven to your kitchen at a notable discount.

Ninja Foodi Pro features:

The Ninja Foodi Pro grill with an integrated SMART probe. The grill that sears, sizzles, and air fry crisps. Indoor grill and air fryer

Confidently cook food on the inside using the integrated smart probe and char-grill every side with superhot Cyclonic grilling technology. 500F air circulates around food for amazing Surround searing, while the 500F high-density grill grate creates char-grilled marks and flavors

Perfect char-grilled results with GrillControl settings: Low, Medium, High, and Max. The wide temperature range of 105F500F and variable fan speed enable 5 fast, versatile cooking functions: Grill, Air Crisp, Dehydrate, Roast, and Bake

