Today only, the Ninja Foodi Pro 5-in-1 Air Fryer hits Amazon low at $160

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Ninja Foodi Pro 5-in-1 Air Fryer and Grill for $159.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically holds steady at $270 with today’s deal marking an impressive price drop and new Amazon all-time low. Whether you like it or not, summer is drawing to a close, but that doesn’t mean you have to stop grilling. The Ninja Foodi Pro offers a 5-in-1 design that can grill, air fry, roast, bake, and dehydrate. It does it all. With a digital control panel and integrated thermometer for managing temperatures, this model is prepared to be the cornerstone of your cooking routine. Rated 4.7/5 stars.
Admittedly, today’s lead deal may be overkill for some. Consider saving a bundle and going with Ninja’s more traditional Air Fryer instead at $100. You’ll miss out on the integrated grill features, along with dehydration and the smart interface. But if you’re just looking to fry up some food with less oil, this is a solid option. Rated 4.7/5 stars.
Of course, you’ll find all of this week’s best home goods deals in our constantly updated guide. That includes the Toshiba convection toaster with a stainless steel coating for $66. That’s up to 25% off the regular going rate and a great opportunity to add a sleek toaster oven to your kitchen at a notable discount.
Ninja Foodi Pro features:
- The Ninja Foodi Pro grill with an integrated SMART probe. The grill that sears, sizzles, and air fry crisps. Indoor grill and air fryer
- Confidently cook food on the inside using the integrated smart probe and char-grill every side with superhot Cyclonic grilling technology. 500F air circulates around food for amazing Surround searing, while the 500F high-density grill grate creates char-grilled marks and flavors
- Perfect char-grilled results with GrillControl settings: Low, Medium, High, and Max. The wide temperature range of 105F500F and variable fan speed enable 5 fast, versatile cooking functions: Grill, Air Crisp, Dehydrate, Roast, and Bake
