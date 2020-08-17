Toshiba stainless steel convection toaster oven hits Amazon low at $66 shipped

Amazon is now offering the stainless steel Toshiba Digital Toaster Oven (AC25CEW-SS) for $65.99 with free shipping. You’ll also find the black stainless steel model down at $67.52 as well. Regularly between $76 and $90 or so, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Home Depot is currently charging $76 for comparison. This is a 1500W toaster oven with convection cooking and 10 preset modes ranging from 150- to 400-degrees. The digital display and dual position rack can accomodate six slices of bread or 12-inches of pizza and even a 4-pound chicken. A rotisserie kit, baking rack, and baking pan are all included with your purchase here as well. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 600 Amazon customers. More details below.

If today’s model is a bit too large for your countertop cooking needs, take a look at the Black+Decker 16.4-inch stainless steel model. It sells for under $39 at Amazon and carries even better ratings than today’s lead deal. You want get the digital display here, and only about enough space for four slices of bread, but it will certainly get the job done if the extra space isn’t a must for you.

Elsewhere in today’s household deals, we have notable price drops available on Ninja’s Foodi 6.5-quart air fryer, Dyson’s Personal Purifying Fan, and this handy WORX portable vacuum at $80 (save 20%). But you’ll want to browse through the rest of our home good deals today for even more tool sets, kitchenware, and robots vacuums, among other things.

More on the Toshiba Digital Toaster Oven:

1500W powerful output and convection fan circulates warm air and enables a faster and even baking experience

Larger interior can accommodate 6 slices of bread, a 12” pizza, casseroles, cookies, and 4 pounds chicken. External Dimension (w*d*h): 18. 98″ X 15. 59″ X 10. 78″

10 cooking settings with adjustable temperature from 150 °F to 450 °F could satisfy all your daily cooking needs

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!