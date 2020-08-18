The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale goes live to the public tomorrow, and we’re getting you ready today with the best men’s picks. This sale is different than most because Nordstrom debuts its newest fall items on sale for a small period of time, and after the sale, they all go back up to normal price. Whether you’re looking for new apparel, shoes, or accessories, this sale has everything you need. Plus, they have the best brands as a part of the sale this year. Best of all, Nordstrom has free delivery on all orders. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks and be sure to check out our guide to the best men’s casual sneakers under $60.

Men’s Apparel

One of our top picks for men’s apparel in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is the Patagonia Better Sweater Quarter-Zip Pullover. This style can easily be dressed up or down and is a perfect layer for the fall weather. It’s available in six versatile color options and has a contrasting logo that makes a stylish statement. It’s currently on sale for $84 and regularly is priced at $119.

Adding a dark wash denim to your wardrobe for fall is essential. One of our favorite styles is the AG Graduate Slim Straight Leg Jeans that are currently on sale for $120. To compare, this style regularly goes for $198. This style has a hem that can easily be rolled for a different look and the dark wash compliments almost any shirt in your wardrobe.

Men’s Shoes

If you’re looking for a casual style of sneaker you can wear every day, the Vans Slip-On Style is priced at just $36 and regularly priced at $60. These shoes are convenient with its slip-on design and are cushioned to promote comfort. They will also pair with jeans or shorts seamlessly. They are rated 4.8/5 stars from Nordstrom customers.

However, if you need a more polished style, the Cole Haan Frankland Grand Boots are a must-have and priced at $100, which is 50% off the original rate. These boots are trendy and pair perfectly with jeans or slacks alike. Better yet, this style is waterproof and has gel cushioning to promote comfort. They’re also flexible, which is hard to find in a boot like this.

Accessories for Men

Finally, update your sunglasses for fall with the Quay Australia Hardwire Style that has a square shape that’s flattering. These sunglasses are polarized and come in two color options. You can find them priced at just $43 and regularly this style is priced at $65.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!