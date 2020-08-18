Save up to 25% on official Raspberry Pi accessories starting at $24

- Aug. 18th 2020 3:11 pm ET

Amazon is currently offering the official Raspberry Pi 7-inch Touchscreen Display for $60.24 shipped. Typically selling for $80, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Pairing your Raspberry Pi with the brand’s official touchscreen brings a 7-inch display into the mix. Whether you’re looking to build your own tablet-like device around the miniature computer, or have another project in mind, this is a great add-on. It’s compatible with nearly all of the Raspberry Pi models out there, aside from the compact Pi Zero, and includes everything you need to get started. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 815 customers. Head below for more.

We’re also seeing the official Raspberry Pi Camera Module V2 for $23.99. Down from $30, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings and marks a new Amazon low. Raspberry Pi’s camera module allows you to turn the micro computer into a smart security camera and more. It packs an 8MP sensor capable of 1080p recordings and plugs right into the Pi itself. Over 1,100 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

If you’re hoping to start working on a more ambitious camera project with a Raspberry Pi, take a look at the brand’s recent 12.3MP camera module. It touts interchangeable lens support, allowing you to build everything from an astrophotography setup to higher-resolution cameras and more. Learn more in our launch coverage.

Raspberry Pi 7-inch Touchscreen Display features:

This 7″ touchscreen monitor for Raspberry Pi gives users the ability to create all-in-one, integrated projects such as tablets, infotainment systems and embedded projects. The 800 x 480 display connects via an adapter board which handles power and signal conversion. Only two connections to the Pi are required; power from the Pi’s GPIO port and a ribbon cable that connects to the DSI port present on all Raspberry Pis.

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
