Save up to 25% on official Raspberry Pi accessories starting at $24

Amazon is currently offering the official Raspberry Pi 7-inch Touchscreen Display for $60.24 shipped. Typically selling for $80, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Pairing your Raspberry Pi with the brand’s official touchscreen brings a 7-inch display into the mix. Whether you’re looking to build your own tablet-like device around the miniature computer, or have another project in mind, this is a great add-on. It’s compatible with nearly all of the Raspberry Pi models out there, aside from the compact Pi Zero, and includes everything you need to get started. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 815 customers. Head below for more.

We’re also seeing the official Raspberry Pi Camera Module V2 for $23.99. Down from $30, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings and marks a new Amazon low. Raspberry Pi’s camera module allows you to turn the micro computer into a smart security camera and more. It packs an 8MP sensor capable of 1080p recordings and plugs right into the Pi itself. Over 1,100 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

If you’re hoping to start working on a more ambitious camera project with a Raspberry Pi, take a look at the brand’s recent 12.3MP camera module. It touts interchangeable lens support, allowing you to build everything from an astrophotography setup to higher-resolution cameras and more. Learn more in our launch coverage.

Raspberry Pi 7-inch Touchscreen Display features:

This 7″ touchscreen monitor for Raspberry Pi gives users the ability to create all-in-one, integrated projects such as tablets, infotainment systems and embedded projects. The 800 x 480 display connects via an adapter board which handles power and signal conversion. Only two connections to the Pi are required; power from the Pi’s GPIO port and a ribbon cable that connects to the DSI port present on all Raspberry Pis.

