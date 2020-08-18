Razer’s Seiren X Streaming Mic falls to best price in months at $80 (Save 20%)

Amazon is currently offering the Razer Seiren X USB Streaming Microphone for $79.99 shipped. Normally selling for $100, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings and marks the best price we’ve seen in over 5-months. Razer’s Seiren X USB Microphone is a notable option for outfitting your battlestation or work from home setup with better audio for Twitch streams, Zoom chats, and more. Centered around a 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response range, this microphone has a Zero Latency Monitoring mode which is said to remove echos from real-time streams. There’s also a built-in shock mount, super cardioid pickup pattern for reducing background noise, and USB connectivity. With nearly 1,200 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.3/5 star rating. Hit the jump for additional details.

A great way to use your savings from the Seiren X would be pairing it with this well-reviewed pop filter for $13 at Amazon. Bringing this add-on into the mix will help filter out unwanted noise from your recordings or calls. It pairs with a gooseneck mount to fit into your setup without much hassle and comes backed by a 4.4/5 star rating from over 700 customers.

While we’re talking upgrading your workstation, there’s plenty of additional Razer accessories on sale where today’s featured Seiren X deal came from. Yesterday, the new Basilisk V2 Chroma Mouse dropped to $65, joining an on-going collection of other mice, keyboards, and headsets from Razer starting at $35.

Razer Seiren X Streaming Microphone features:

The Razer siren x is the microphone designed specially to elevate the quality of streams. The microphone strategically filters unwanted background noise and features a built-in shock mount to dampen vibrations. To ensure it fits your gaming setup perfectly and professionally, it’s constructed to be sleek and non-obstructive, allowing your audience to see more of you. It’s the microphone needed to propel your streaming journey to greater heights.

