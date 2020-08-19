Fresh Anker deals start at $8: Apple Watch charger $20, wireless earbuds, more

Anker’s latest sale is headlined by the PowerWave+ 2-in-1 Apple Watch and iPhone Qi Charger for $19.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. That’s down from the usual $30 price tag and a match of our previous mention. Anker offers an intriguing alternative for charging your iPhone and Apple Watch to higher-priced options on the market today. The built-in Qi pad offers 7.5W of power, but you will need to provide an Apple Watch charging puck. It’s an affordable way to shore up your nightstand and simplify an increasingly hectic multi-device world. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional top picks in today’s sale.

Another standout today is the Anker PowerExtend Extension Cord at $12.89. That’s good for a few dollars off and a rare chance to save on one of Anker’s more compact power solutions. You’ll add two outlets plus a pair of 2.4A USB-A ports here, making it a suitable answer to your power woes whether at home or traveling. Rated 4.8/5 stars by nearly 700 Amazon reviewers.

Other notable deals include:

You’ll find even more deals in Anker’s earlier sale this week, which featured price drops starting at $11. There’s a wide range of products on sale, headlined by the recently-released Indoor 2K Camera with HomeKit for $34. Check out the entire sale here.

Anker PowerWave+ Pad Features:

Optimized Charging: Provides a full 7.5W wireless charge for iPhone, faster than other wireless chargers.

Flip it Up: Fold down the watch stand for easy storage, or flip up to obtain the perfect angle for the Apple Watch’s Nightstand Mode.

Case Friendly: Don’t fumble with your phone case. PowerWave+ charges directly through protective cases. Rubber/plastic/TPU cases less than 5 mm thick only. Magnetic and metal attachments or cards will prevent charging.

