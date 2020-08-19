You’re reading Tested with 9to5Toys, where we explore everyday tech essentials that make life a bit easier. Browse through our entire guide for all of the latest reviews, and sound off in the comments below if there’s something you’d like to see featured.

Anker has been working hard to expand its power offerings in 2020 as societal shifts and a global pandemic have increased the number of people working from home. We’ve detailed their latest PowerExtend strip in recent weeks, but today, we’re turning our attention to a more portable solution. The new Anker PowerPort III Pod arrives with a smaller footprint at 65W of power. That puts it right in the middle ground of today’s highly-competitive power adapter market. Listed at $40, it undercuts the price of more powerful alternatives. Hit the jump for full details and some hands-on thoughts in the latest Tested with 9to5Toys.

Anker PowerPort III Pod delivers 65W charging speeds

The Anker PowerPort III Pod comes in as a middle-of-the-road charging solution in 2020. Its 65W USB-C output is enough to handle most iPads, some MacBooks, and nearly every smartphone.

It is capable of powering up Apple’s largest 16-inch MacBook Pro, but you’ll be limited to a trickle charge type of situation when the computer is in use. Anker rates this model as being able to power-up the 16-inch version in 2.5 hours when not in use.

With a foldable design and 2.7- by 1.2-inch build, it’s close in size to Apple’s bundle iPad chargers and the Aukey Omnia we reviewed a few weeks back.

Here’s a full breakdown of specs:

One for All: Equipped with PowerIQ 3.0 technology to deliver optimized charging to virtually any mobile device, including phones, tablets, and laptops. Also supports Programmable Power Supply (PPS) for compatibility with Samsung Super Fast Charging.

Unique Compact Design: PowerPort III 65W Pod has a narrow body to fit easily in between larger chargers and is equipped with foldable prongs for greater portability.

Optimized Performance: Our exclusive MiniFuel technology incorporates a stacked design to reduce the footprint

What You Get: PowerPort III 65W Pod, welcome guide, our worry-free 18-month warranty

Tested with 9to5Toys

If you’re using a device that fits within the 65W charging widow on power draw, there’s a lot to like about this Anker power supply. Those with hunger devices or in need of fast charging speeds likely need to look elsewhere.

On the positive side, it largely behaves as intended. Powering up my 16-inch MacBook Pro while not in-use took just under three hours. While doing basic tasks, charging largely slowed to unusable levels. That’s no surprise, but it’s important to be clear about who this is for and isn’t suited for.

It’s a great pairing with an iPad Pro, offering plenty of speed to power up your device in a few hours, even when in-use.

I would, however, have liked to see the footprint be slightly smaller. That’s the trade-off of ditching GaN technology here. Well, that and a lower price tag. When put up against the Aukey Omnia, you can really see how much GaN technology helps reduce the size while still offering notably more power.

Overall, the $40 list price (or less when it inevitably goes on sale) is attractive. There’s a lot to like here. The Anker PowerPort III Pod largely behaves as extended and the value proposition is good enough. If you’re traveling, need more chargers with the kids doing schooling at home, or just want an extra power supply, the Anker PowerPort III is a worthwhile purchase.

