Bring home DEWALT’s 38-piece Bit Set for a 2020 low of $26 (Save 30%)

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 38-piece Impact Driver Bit Set (DW2169) for $26.27 shipped. That’s roughly 30% off what Amazon has been selling it for throughout 2020 and beats the lowest price we have tracked this year by $7. Arming yourself with this bit set means you’ll have the “most common impact driver accessories” at your fingertips. DEWALT touts this offering as being “best-in-class”, giving you a leg up on competing solutions. I’ve been using a similar DEWALT bit set for years now and it’s still going strong. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Want to keep this bit set and other tools within reach while working? If so, it’s hard to go wrong with DEWALT’s 16-Pocket Carpenter’s Apron at $43. This deal takes $15 off what you’d typically need to spend, making now a great time to strike. It’s ready to adorn waist sizes ranging from 29- to 46-inches.

Want some project inspiration? It’s easy to find some when looking at Love Hultén’s new Marble Machine XS. This unique instrument is comprised of parts that mimics what you’d find in Meccano Erector sets and makes music using a battery-powered motor and marbles. Swing by our coverage to see it in action.

DEWALT 38-Pc. Impact Driver Bit Set features:

Includes best in class, most common impact-driver accessories

New patented pivot holder–drive straight or in pivot mode

38-piece set covers a wide variety of needs

To be used with impact drivers and wrenches

