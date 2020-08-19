Dyson’s Hot + Cool refurb heater and fan hybrid falls to $200 (Orig. $450)

Today only, Woot is currently offering the Dyson Hot + Cool Jet Focus AM09 Fan and Heater for $199.99 Prime shipped in certified refurbished condition. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Down from its original $450 price tag, today’s offer amounts to $250 in savings, comes within $10 of our previous refurbished mention, and is one of the best we’ve seen to date. Dyson’s hybrid heater and fan is a notable buy for keeping things the ideal temperature all year thanks to its dual heating and cooling capabilities. You’ll also enjoy a blade-less form-factor and sleek design that’s sure to blend in with your home office. Includes a 6-month warranty direct from Dyson, as well. Over 1,200 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below the fold for more.

Those planning ahead for fall and winter weather can save even more by ditching the fan features of the lead deal for this Lasko Ceramic Space Heater at $46 instead. Going with this alternative also forfeits the blade-less design found above, but will cost you noticeably less. This model also comes backed by a 4.4/5 star rating from over 8,800 customers.

If you’re after a model that can also purify air alongside cooling it, Dyson’s Personal Fan is worth a look now that it has been marked down to $280. Be sure to swing by our home goods guide then for additional discounts on essentials for around the kitchen, office, and more.

Dyson Hot + Cool features:

Stay warm in winter or cool in summer with this Dyson AM09 Hot + Cool 61874-01 heater that features Jet Focus control to heat the entire room or deliver focused personal heat. Air channels offer minimized airflow turbulence to reduce operational sounds.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!