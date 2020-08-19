Lenovo’s backpack-ready Aluminum MacBook Stand folds flat: $20 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Lenovo Portable Aluminum Laptop Stand for $19.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This aluminum laptop stand is ready to prop up to a 16-inch MacBook Pro and other similarly-sized devices. Once set up, your laptop will be given an 18-degree tilt that’s bound to help bring your screen to eye-level. Adopting this position can result in proper alignment of your spine and neck, leading to less strain and more comfort overall. It measures 10.2- by 10.6-inches when folded flat and not in use, allowing it to easily fit in a wide variety of bags. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Want to modernize and gamify the look of your desk? If so, it’s hard to go wrong with Lenovo’s Legion XL Mouse Pad which just fell to $14. It measures 3-feet wide by 1-foot deep, providing ample room for all of your peripherals.

If your office tends to get warm, you can always cool down with Dyson’s Pure Cool Me Fan. It’s been marked down by $70 at Amazon, allowing you to scoop it up for the lowest price it has sold for there in months. Thanks to HEPA-enabled air purifying technology, “99.97% of allergens and pollutants” will be eliminated.

Lenovo Portable Aluminum Laptop Stand features:

Effortlessly ergonomic – Supports laptops up to 15. 6″, provides a perfect 18° tilt that allows users to maintain a proper spine and neck position when viewing

Extra cooling – Hollow-carved design with an additional 3. 5″ of air space allows even high-performance gaming laptops to stay cool for long sessions without frustrating overheating and throttling issues

Extremely stable – Silicone footing stops any slipping and sliding on the sturdy aluminum frame

