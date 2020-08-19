Lenovo’s Legion XL Mouse Pad spans 3-feet: $14 (Save 22%, Amazon low)

Aug. 19th 2020 4:18 pm ET

$14
Amazon is offering the Lenovo Legion Gaming XL Cloth Mouse Pad for $13.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 22% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This Lenovo mouse pad is comprised of a microfiber surface and non-slip rubberized base alongside an anti-fray, water-repellent construction. It boasts a minimalist look while subtly calling out your love for the Lenovo Legion lineup. It measures 3-feet wide and 1-foot deep, leaving you with more than enough space for your peripherals. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Speaking of peripherals, did you see the deal we found on Logitech’s Craft Advanced Wireless Keyboard? It’s fallen to an Amazon low of $165, making now a great time to upgrade to it. Owners will appreciate a premium design with an aluminum build and backlit keys.

If you use a PC laptop or MacBook, docking it at a desktop can sometimes be a bear. Thankfully you can currently grab Sabrent’s 5-Port USB-C Dock for $25 off. It works with both Windows 10 and macOS, turning a single USB-C port into three USB Type-A inputs, HDMI, and Gigabit Ethernet. Grab yours now for $60.

Lenovo Legion XL Mouse Pad features:

  • Made with Gaming-Grade materials, The Legion gaming XL mouse pad features a microfiber surface for speed and accuracy, non-slip rubberized base for control, and anti-fray, water-repellent construction for unwavering durability
  • With its minimalist look, This large gaming mouse Pad matches the sleek Legion style so it’ll look great with other Legion gear
  • Pro gamers never quit, so we built the Legion XL mouse pad from braided anti-fray material that’s water-repellent and tough enough to survive even the most intense battles

