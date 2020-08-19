Lenovo’s Legion XL Mouse Pad spans 3-feet: $14 (Save 22%, Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Lenovo Legion Gaming XL Cloth Mouse Pad for $13.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 22% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This Lenovo mouse pad is comprised of a microfiber surface and non-slip rubberized base alongside an anti-fray, water-repellent construction. It boasts a minimalist look while subtly calling out your love for the Lenovo Legion lineup. It measures 3-feet wide and 1-foot deep, leaving you with more than enough space for your peripherals. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Speaking of peripherals, did you see the deal we found on Logitech’s Craft Advanced Wireless Keyboard? It’s fallen to an Amazon low of $165, making now a great time to upgrade to it. Owners will appreciate a premium design with an aluminum build and backlit keys.

If you use a PC laptop or MacBook, docking it at a desktop can sometimes be a bear. Thankfully you can currently grab Sabrent’s 5-Port USB-C Dock for $25 off. It works with both Windows 10 and macOS, turning a single USB-C port into three USB Type-A inputs, HDMI, and Gigabit Ethernet. Grab yours now for $60.

Lenovo Legion XL Mouse Pad features:

Made with Gaming-Grade materials, The Legion gaming XL mouse pad features a microfiber surface for speed and accuracy, non-slip rubberized base for control, and anti-fray, water-repellent construction for unwavering durability

With its minimalist look, This large gaming mouse Pad matches the sleek Legion style so it’ll look great with other Legion gear

Pro gamers never quit, so we built the Legion XL mouse pad from braided anti-fray material that’s water-repellent and tough enough to survive even the most intense battles

