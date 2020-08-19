Save 22% on themed PowerA Enhanced Switch controllers from $38, more from $14

- Aug. 19th 2020 4:46 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Animal Crossing Switch Controller for $38.99 shipped. Usually fetching $50, today’s offer is good for a 22% discount, beats our previous mention by $1, and marks the best we’ve tracked all-time. As one of the more recent additions to the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller lineup, this gamepad sports a K.K. Slider-inspired design complete with in-game motifs and a green color way. So if you’re an avid Animal Crossing player or just want to bring a more traditional gamepad to their Switch setup, this is worth considering with its Bluetooth connectivity,  motion controls, and re-mappable button. Over 7,790 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Hit the jump for more.

If you’re more of a Crash Bandicoot fan, Amazon is also discounting the Crash Team Racing version of PowerA’s Enhanced Wireless controller for $38.28. Down from $50, today’s offer marks the second-best we’ve seen to date and amounts to over 22% in savings. This gamepad trades the Animal Crossing-inspired design in for black and orange colorway complete with Crash insignias. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Alternatively, you could opt for this more budget-friendly JYSW Wireless Switch Controller for $13.54 at Amazon when code ZUE7LDJS has been applied at checkout. Down from $27, today’s deal amounts to 50% in savings and marks a new low. Here you’ll ditch the Crash Bandicoot or Animal Crossing designs in favor of a more basic gamepad. It still packs the traditional design and carries a 4.8/5 star rating from over 1,200 customers.

PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller features:

Explore your deserted island getaway in animal Crossing: new horizons on Nintendo Switch with this officially Licensed POWER A enhanced wireless Controller. Designed for comfort during extended gaming sessions, this Bluetooth wireless Controller features K.K. Slider design, motion controls, advanced gaming Buttons, and standard ergonomic layout.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
PowerA

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go