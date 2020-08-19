Save 22% on themed PowerA Enhanced Switch controllers from $38, more from $14

Amazon is currently offering the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Animal Crossing Switch Controller for $38.99 shipped. Usually fetching $50, today’s offer is good for a 22% discount, beats our previous mention by $1, and marks the best we’ve tracked all-time. As one of the more recent additions to the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller lineup, this gamepad sports a K.K. Slider-inspired design complete with in-game motifs and a green color way. So if you’re an avid Animal Crossing player or just want to bring a more traditional gamepad to their Switch setup, this is worth considering with its Bluetooth connectivity, motion controls, and re-mappable button. Over 7,790 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Hit the jump for more.

If you’re more of a Crash Bandicoot fan, Amazon is also discounting the Crash Team Racing version of PowerA’s Enhanced Wireless controller for $38.28. Down from $50, today’s offer marks the second-best we’ve seen to date and amounts to over 22% in savings. This gamepad trades the Animal Crossing-inspired design in for black and orange colorway complete with Crash insignias. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Alternatively, you could opt for this more budget-friendly JYSW Wireless Switch Controller for $13.54 at Amazon when code ZUE7LDJS has been applied at checkout. Down from $27, today’s deal amounts to 50% in savings and marks a new low. Here you’ll ditch the Crash Bandicoot or Animal Crossing designs in favor of a more basic gamepad. It still packs the traditional design and carries a 4.8/5 star rating from over 1,200 customers.

PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller features:

Explore your deserted island getaway in animal Crossing: new horizons on Nintendo Switch with this officially Licensed POWER A enhanced wireless Controller. Designed for comfort during extended gaming sessions, this Bluetooth wireless Controller features K.K. Slider design, motion controls, advanced gaming Buttons, and standard ergonomic layout.

