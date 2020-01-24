Last week we got a first look at some of the first Animal Crossing accessories to arrive for Switch, and now PowerA is getting in on the action. As fans gear up for one of the most anticipated Nintendo titles this year, Amazon pre-orders have gone live for PowerA’s new Animal Crossing Switch controllers. Available in two different designs, the upcoming gamepads look to bring fan-favorite characters from the series to your Switch. Head below for all the details.

PowerA treats Animal Crossing to themed controllers

While the folks over at HORI are well-known for producing ways to keep your Nintendo Switch protected or even unique ergonomic gamepads, PowerA’s roster of controllers are pretty much unparalleled on the third-party market. With Animal Crossing: New Horizons just under 2-months away now, the brand is opting to bring visuals from the anticipated title to its Enhanced Wireless Controller.

Much like we’ve seen in the past, PowerA’s new Switch controllers don’t bring anything new to the table outside of refreshed colorways. You’ll still find a Pro Controller-like design, Bluetooth support, 30-hours of battery life per charge, and more included here. But for Animal Crossing fans looking to deck out their Nintendo experience with some New Horizons-themed gear, the two new entries will certainly be appealing.

PowerA’s choice for which characters to adorn the new Animal Crossing Switch controllers is a bit interesting. One of the versions stars K.K. Slider, the musical dog. The other style of gamepad on the way features a pair of characters who aren’t as favored, Timmy and Tommy Nook. Both come coated in their respective designs, with the former touting various in-game motifs. The latter version sports a familiar leaf pattern.

Each of PowerA’s Animal Crossing Switch controllers are slated to debut on March 10th, nearly a week and a half before the launch of New Horizons. You can currently pre-order K.K. Slider and Timmy and Tommy Nook versions right now at Amazon for $49.99 each, both of which come backed by the retailer’s Price Guarantee. That means if there’s a discount between now and the ship date, you’ll be charged the lowest price in that period.

9to5Toys’ Take

With its latest batch of themed Nintendo Switch controllers, PowerA has undoubtedly hit the mark for capturing the Animal Crossing stylings. Both of the designs are solid in my book, though I can’t help but wish the brand picked another character like Isabelle or the Villager instead of Timmy and Tommy Nook. Even so, I’m sure plenty of Animal Crossing fans will find these to be day one buys alongside New Horizons.

