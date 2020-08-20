Apple’s baseline 10.2-inch iPad is ready for back to school at $279

- Aug. 20th 2020 6:55 am ET

Amazon offers Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 32GB for $279 shipped. That’s a $50 savings from the regular price and the best current offer out there. Note: this model is currently backordered but you can lock-in the discounted price today. With a larger 10.2-inch display, Apple Pencil support, and compatibility with smart connector accessories, this is arguably one of the most compelling iPads in Apple’s stable currently. Includes an A10 Fusion chip, 8MP camera, and support for 1080p HD recording.

Despite it being 2020, Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad still just supports Lightning cables. Put your savings from today’s deal towards a new cable with 10-feet of length, so you can easily browse from the couch and still stay plugged-in while completing schoolwork, playing games, or whatever tasks are on the docket today.

Make sure to check out our constantly updated Apple guide for additional deals on AirPods Pro, various MacBooks, and much more.

iPad Air is also still $99 off for a limited time at Best Buy. If you’re interested in that model, swing by our coverage from earlier this week for additional details.

Apple iPad Air features:

  • 10.5-inch Retina Display with True Tone and wide Color
  • A12 Bionic chip
  • Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor and Apple Pay
  • 8MP back camera, 7MP FaceTime HD Front camera
  • Stereo speakers
  • 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Gigabit-class LTE cellular data
  • Up to 10 hours of battery life

