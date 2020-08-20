This PlayStation 4/Slim/Pro cooling + charging stand drops to $13 at Amazon

HUIMEOW (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Beboncool PlayStation 4/Slim/Pro Cooling Station/Charger for $13.22 Prime shipped with the code 45491PYX and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its going rate of near-$30, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. Offering room for up to 16 games, you’ll find that this cooling stand supports Sony’s PlayStation 4, Slim, and Pro models. It also has room for two controllers on the side to keep them fully charged and ready-to-go at any time. Rated 4.4/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

Just looking to pick up a controller charger? Beboncool also has you covered with its dual charger for just $12.50 Prime shipped. It’s also an Amazon best-seller and is a more compact way to keep your gear always powered up.

Prefer Xbox? Well, we’re currently tracking a deal that drops the xCloud-ready controller to $47 shipped at Amazon. Down from $60, this will get you ready for mobile gaming, plus it works great on iPad, and with Windows 10.

Beboncool PlayStation 4 Cooling Station features:

Multifunctional PS4 stand, storage and fits well with your PS4/ PS4 Slim/ PS4 Pro+2 controllers+16 games. Saving space design, it keeps your controllers charged, cools your ps4 slim/ps4 pro/ps4, stores games, keeping everything neat and tidy.

