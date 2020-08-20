Android and xCloud-ready Xbox Wireless Controllers now down to $47 at Amazon

- Aug. 20th 2020 4:51 pm ET

Amazon is now offering Xbox Wireless Controllers in black for $46.88 shipped. Regularly $60 at Microsoft and Best Buy, today’s offer is the lowest price we can find and matching our previous mention. While Xbox Series X might be on the way now, this controller is compatible with Microsoft’s upcoming flagship machine as well as all of the current generation consoles, Windows 10, and will make for an ideal xCloud Android gamepad. This is the current-generation Bluetooth version with the textured grip, custom button mapping, a handy 3.5mm headphone jack, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 12,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Speaking of xCloud Android gaming, the perfect add-on for this controller (or any of our Xbox gamepads) is the official PowerA MOGA Mobile Gaming Clip. For $15, you get an Xbox co-developed clip made specifically for gaming on Android with an Xbox gamepad.

Otherwise scope out the PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for $26 Prime shipped. This one will indeed tether you to your console and may or may not work with Series X later this year, but it is nearly half the price if you’re looking for quick couch co-op-ready gamepad. In fact, PowerA just recently unveiled its new dedicated MOGA XP5-X Plus Android and Project xCloud Controller as well.

Speaking of Xbox Series X, here’s everything we know so far, our first look at the interface, and the latest game showcase. Maker sure you don’t miss your chance at a Xbox Series X pre-order and here’s how Microsoft’s Game Pass Ultimate offers value Sony can’t compete with.

More on the Xbox Wireless Controller:

  • Compatible with Xbox One X, Xbox One S, Xbox One, Windows 10
  • Includes Bluetooth technology for gaming on Windows 10 PCs and tablets
  • Stay on target with textured grip
  • Get upto twice the wireless range compared to previous Xbox One controllers (tested using the Xbox One S console)
  • Experience the enhanced comfort and feel of the new Xbox wireless controller

