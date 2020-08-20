Your choice of leather Apple Watch band 2-packs from $12.50 Prime shipped

YEHY (98% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon offers a 2-pack of 38/40mm Leather Apple Watch Bands in various colors from $12.70 Prime shipped. As a comparison, you’d typically pay upwards of $20 here and today’s deal is $2 under the previous price reduction. This is also a new Amazon all-time low. Going with this 2-pack is an easy way to outfit your wrist with a pair of new Apple Watch bands at a notable discount. There’s a variety of colors to choose from with compatibility for all versions of Apple Watch sized 38 or 40mm. Not to mention, these bands have stellar ratings, as well.

Prefer a silicone band? You can snag a 4-pack of this style in various colors from $11. With great ratings from over 7,200 Amazon reviewers, this is a solid way to add some new style to your wrist at a notable discount. Select from five different bundles of bands to match your style as needed.

For more options, dip over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands. Deals start at $5 on a wide range of styles meant to fit any budget or look. You’ll find high-end offerings made of the best leather out there or more affordable sport bands that won’t take such a hit on your wallet. Check out the entire roundup here for more.

More on these Apple Watch bands:

If you are seeking an extraordinary style to enhance your personal image, this leather apple watch band 38mm serves as the perfect accessory. This Apple watch leather band 40mm is made from the best cowhide leather and stitched with enhanced precision to provide a soft, convenient and comfortable fit.

