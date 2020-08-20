Stock up on multivitamins from $7 + BOGO 50% off Nature Made and more

Amazon is now offering the 150-pack Vitafusion Men’s Gummy Vitamins for $7 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page and you’ll receive an additional $2.39 in savings in the cart at checkout. Regularly $10 or more, this is at about 30% in savings and the lowest price we can find. Along with being an “excellent source of Vitamins A, C, and D,” this multivitamin mixture is said to provide immune system, muscle, and energy metabolism support. They contain no high-fructose corn syrup, artificial sweeteners, gluten, dairy, or synthetic dyes. Rated 4+ stars from over 7,700 Amazon customers.

At just $7, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better value on highly-rated men’s multivitamins. The Sundown Kids Marvel Avengers Complete Multivitamin and the Nature Made Women’s Multivitamin both come in at around $6 Prime shipped for the 60-count bottles. But the only men’s option we can find for less is the 65-pack of One A Day vitamins, and not by very much.

However, both CVS and Walgreens are running notable promotions on Nature Made and other brands right now. This is a great opportunity to score your go-to supplements at a big-time discount as both sales have quite a large selection of eligible products. More specifically, that’s 20% off everything at Walgreens and BOGO 50% Nature Made products at CVS:

Speaking of staying healthy, we have some great fitness tracker deals live right now. Those include TicWatch’s new Pro Smartwatch, the Moto 360 Wear OS, and $100 off Apple Watch Series 5.

More on the Vitafusion Men’s Gummy Vitamins:

Immune System, Muscle, and Energy metabolism support[1]

Provides an excellent source of Vitamins A, C & D

Clinically Proven Absorption for vitamins C & D3

Contains NO high-fructose corn syrup, NO artificial sweeteners, NO gluten, NO dairy and NO synthetic (FD&C) dyes

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!