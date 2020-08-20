TicWatch’s new Pro Smartwatch hits Amazon low at $52 off, more from $120

MobvoiUS via Amazon is currently offering its new TicWatch Pro 2020 Wear OS Smartwatch for $207.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically fetching $260, today’s offer marks only the second time we’ve seen it on sale and matches the all-time low set back in July. As the latest version of TicWatch’s wearable lineup, the Pro Smartwatch delivers a 1.39-inch dual display alongside up to 30-day battery life and some enhancements over its predecessor. One main upgrade here is double the RAM as before, which leads to snappier interfaces and shorter load times. You can also count on the usual assortment of fitness tracking specs like sleep and monitoring, as well as GPS functionality and more. Over 290 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating, and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for additional TicWatch deals starting at $120.

Other TicWatch deals include:

The Moto 360 Smartwatch is also still on sale right now, delivering a similar Wear OS experience to the aforementioned TicWatch offerings at $200. There’s also plenty where that came from in our fitness tracker guide.

TicWatch Pro 2020 Smartwatch features:

Compared to the TicWatch Pro, the newest TicWatch Pro 2020 offers double the memory with 1GB of RAM. The upgraded RAM will provide a noticeable performance boost and increased responsiveness, providing an overall smoother experience when opening and using multiple apps and accessing notifications. The upgrade will also allow users to access more accurate health, sleep and fitness data tracking.

