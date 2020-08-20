Shark’s UpLight Vac + Lift Away car and upholstery pod now $150 (Reg. $250+)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Shark UpLight Upright Vacuum for $149.99 shipped. Regularly between $250 and $280 at Amazon, today’s deal is at least $100 in savings and is the lowest price we can find. For comparison, it is currently on sale for $250 at Bed Bath and Beyond. Along with built-in HEPA filtration and “Anti-Allergen Complete Seal Technology,” this model features a dual-brushroll system to deep-clean your carpets and hard floors “for a polished look.” But it also sports a sort of dual function Lift Away pod and extendable hose that detaches from the main unit for cleaning the couch, car, and other tight spaces. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

A great alternative to today’s lead deal would be something like the BISSELL Cleanview Swivel Pet Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner. It sells for $50 less and carries stellar ratings from over 11,000 Amazon customers. You won’t get the dedicated Lift Away pod tech here, but it will make short work of pet hair and includes its own set of attachments for hard-to-reach areas.

We also have an ongoing offer on the WORX portable vacuum at $80 (save 20%) as well as $300 off iRobot’s laser-guided Roomba s9+ Robotic Vacuum and even more from $160. Be sure to check out the new LG CordZero Dyson competitor too.

More on the Shark UpLight Upright Vacuum:

Hypervelocity accelerated suction delivers a more direct airflow path for incredible deep-cleaning performance.

Shark’s lightest Lift Away pod features an extendable, built-in hose that allows you to clean couches, bookshelves, tight spaces, car interiors, and more.

DuoClean technology is a dual-brushroll system designed to deep-clean carpets and directly engage floors for a polished look.

The self-cleaning brushroll removes long hair and pet hair with no hair wrap.

Anti-Allergen Complete Seal Technology and a HEPA filter trap dust and allergens inside the vacuum cleaner.

