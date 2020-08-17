The official WORX eBay storefront is offering its 20V PowerShare Portable Vacuum Cleaner (WX030L) for $79.99 shipped. Down 20% from its going rate at Amazon, today’s deal matches our last mention and is the best available. If you have any interest in DIY activities, having a shop vac is a must. This model runs off WORX’s 20V PowerShare platform, making it super simple to carry around and clean up messes without having a pesky cord plugged into the wall. You can empty it with one button, making it easy for you to finish one job and head onto the next. This vacuum easily sucks up screws, sawdust, bugs, and much more to clean your workshop with ease. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

The BLACK+DECKER Dusbuster Handheld Vacuum is a cordless alternative to today’s lead deal if you’re not already invested in the WORX PowerShare ecosystem. It comes in at $62 shipped on Amazon and offers the ability to clean up smaller messes around the house with ease.

Now that you’ve got a vacuum to clean up your workshop, be sure you have the proper tools to complete future projects. We’ve spotted a 20-piece CRAFTSMAN bit set at under $9 on Amazon, plus Home Depot is running a number of sales right now. You’ll find up to 40% off Milwaukee DIY tools plus up to 35% off Husky garage gear and much more.

Looking to keep the inside of your home neat and tidy as well? iRobot’s laser-guided Roomba s9+ Robotic Vacuum is currently $300 off. Dropping down to $999, this vacuum does it all without any interaction from you. If that’s a bit too expensive, don’t worry, we have other robotic vacuums on sale from $250 right now as well, so be sure to swing by our roundup to find the perfect one for your home.

More on the WORX 20V Power Share Portable Vacuum:

Easy to move, easy to store, easy to vacuum in tight spaces, the ultimate in convenient cleaning

Comes with a crevice nozzle and a brush, perfect for getting crumbs out of dashboards or lint off of furniture

10kPa is a lot of power for its weight class—this tool might be small, but it’s mighty

One-touch, no fuss button when the container is full—and the washable triple HEPA filter keeps the dirt from cycling back into the air

