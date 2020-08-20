Zhiyun is continuing its legacy with the Crane 2S 3-axis gimbal. Expanding on its DSLR gimbal lineup, you’ll find support for some of the larger camera bodies out there, including the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K, Canon 1DX II, Panasonic S1H, and many others. While most gimbals can’t carry a heavy payload, the Crane 2S puts the competition to shame. Offering an all-new FlexMount system that simplifies setup, a vertical shooting mode, and expandability, this gimbal will be a go-to for cinematographers of all kinds.

The Zhiyun Crane 2S offers simplified setup for on-site efficiency

When it comes to cinematography, sometimes cameras and gear can be quite complicated to set up. Zhiyun is trying to simplify that with its new FlexMount System, which they claim “greatly simplifies the setup process.” It makes it easy to secure your camera and offers a double safety mechanism. Plus, the FlexMount System even allows you to adjust the tightness of the safety lock to suit your specific needs.

Take your Instagram and TikTok to new heights with easy vertical shooting

Most gimbals that are designed to support larger cameras generally don’t offer the ability to shoot vertically. That’s where the Crane 2S comes in, as it delivers the ability to capture vertical video while still offering the same stabilization you’d have with normal shooting.

Mobile-focused videography is growing rapidly, be it on Instagram with Reels or on TikTok, and capturing high-quality video only helps further your content on the platform. The Zhiyun Crane 2S offers a standard vertical quick-release mount and a safety knob that helps deliver high-quality vertical shooting, giving your content a leg-up on the competition.

Zhiyun’s Crane 2S offers expandability with “limitless possibilities”

Zhiyun talks about the fact that its Crane 2S offers “limitless possibilities.” Part of this is from its dedicated slot for installing an image transmission transmitter. This can give your Director of Photography the ability to see what you see through a wireless monitor.

There are also multiple mounting points on the gimbal that offer a ¼-inch screw hold on the back of the quick release plate, two ¼-inch screw holes with crown gear, and a ⅜-inch screw hole as well, giving the ability to hook up just about anything you can think of.

Capture the perfect shot with digital and mechanical focus control

The Crane 2S offers multiple focus control choices, delivering both mechanical and digital options. The digital focus control happens from the built-in focus wheel on the gimbal itself. There’s also a rotation dampening focus wheel that offers improved enhancement for more fine-tuned control.

Plus, the built-in focus wheel and focus motors offer ultra-low delay and high-precision, making sure that you’ll never miss the shot.

Pricing and availability

You can order the Zhiyun Crane 2S 3-axis Gimbal for $599 shipped at Amazon and direct from Zhiyun. It’s slated to start shipping now, and delivery can be as early as a few days from Amazon depending on where you’re located.

