Amazon’s Gold Box offers up to 20% off smart home LED lighting, more today

- Aug. 21st 2020 7:44 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Govee US via Amazon offers up to 20% off its LED smart lights and accessories. Free shipping is available on orders over $25 or with a Prime membership. Our top pick is the 16.4-foot Smart LED Light Strip for $13.59. Regularly $20, today’s deal marks a new Amazon all-time low and a $1 drop from the previous sale price. With this affordable light strip, you’ll be able to illuminate your space, behind a TV or monitor, or just about anywhere, really. There’s Bluetooth control via the free smartphone app or you can utilize the included remote control, as well. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Hit the jump for more.

Other notable deals today include:

There’s even more deals in our ever-updating smart home guide. Just this morning we spotted a nice selection fo Eve HomeKit-enabled accessories starting at $35. It’s becoming rarer to see these high-end HomeKit add-ons go on sale, so now is a great time to lock-in the discounted price.

Govee LED Smart Lights feature:

Take complete control of led strip lights via three ways: control box, remote and phone app. Turn on/off lights, dim to the desired level or change colors in the way you want. Up to 10m/32.8ft app control allows controlling the bluetooth led strip lights at your fingertips.

