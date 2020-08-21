Expand an Arlo camera setup with its official solar panel at $60 (Save 25%)

- Aug. 21st 2020 11:52 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering Arlo’s official Solar Panel Charger for $59.99 shipped. Typically fetching $80, today’s offer is $2 below our previous mention, amounts to 25% in savings, and matches the Amazon all-time low. If you’ve already outfitted your smart home security system with Arlo’s Pro or Pro 2 cameras, adding its official solar panel into the mix is a great way to upgrade your setup. Instead of having to recharge any of your outdoor-mounted cameras, this panel will refuel them with the sun, providing a self-sustaining package. Plus, if you have a wired camera, this will let you shave a little off your power bill, as well. Over 5,500 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

If you’d rather cutback downtime associated with having to recharge one of your cameras, grabbing a spare battery is a more affordable option to consider. One of Arlo’s rechargeable batteries sells for $41 at Amazon and will ensure there’s always a spare charged up to swap into a drained camera.

We’re also still tracking a $150 discount on Arlo’s Pro 3 system, which includes four of its HomeKit-enabled cameras. There’s also plenty of other discounts in our smart home guide worth checking out, including some particularly notable price cuts on Siri-compatible Eve accessories from $35.

Arlo Solar Panel features:

The Arlo solar panel provides endless power to your Arlo Pro or Arlo go camera without needing to take the camera down for a charge. It has a weather resistant design and adjustable mount for simple installation and includes a 6 ft. (1.8 M) long power cable for flexible placement.

Arlo

